The NSW Government has decided that the entire area of Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong will enter Stay At Home orders from 6PM tonight.

It comes after NSW recorded 29 new COVID-19 infections to 8 PM last night, all of which were locally acquired.

The restrictions mean that people can only leave their homes for:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services;

Medical care or compassionate needs & to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Exercise outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer;

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home.

Weddings can go ahead on Saturday and Sunday but are banned from Monday.

Funerals can go ahead with a maximum of 100 people present, masks must be worn indoors.

Community sport cannot go ahead.

The restrictions will remain in place until July 9 at this stage and a review will take place on July 2.

In all other parts of NSW the following restrictions will apply:

People who have been in the Greater Sydney region (including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong) on or after June 21 should follow the stay-at-home orders for a period of 14 days after they left Greater Sydney.

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences and choirs at indoor venues or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the wedding party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated, ticketed events will be limited to 50 per cent seated capacity;