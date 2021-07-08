Let’s start with a reminder that the first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot launched yesterday, so if you haven’t watched it yet – GET ON IT!

Secondly, to celebrate said release BINGE has collaborated with Karen Murrell on The Gossip Girl Edition x BINGE Lipstick Range with four gorgeous shades.

The lipsticks SCREAM the classiness of Upper East Side to me and apparently, the colours have been created to celebrate individuality and inclusiveness which I assume means the shades should look good on all skin types?

We shall see.

Here are the four shades all created to be long-lasting made with all-natural ingredients including avocado oil, beeswax, jojoba, candelilla, carnauba wax, cinnamon and sweet orange oils.

💄Rumour Has it

💄Shade Queen

Advertisement

Advertisement

💄Spotted: A Scandal

💄This Just In

So how can you get your hands on the lippy range?

All you need to do is post an image, video or story on Instagram, telling BINGE why you are loving the new Gossip Girl.

Then follow and tag @BINGE for a chance to get your hands on your very own Gossip Girl inspired lipstick range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s only 50 to give away and the competition closes on the 19th of July.

Head here for all the info.