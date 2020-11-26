Anyone who is a resident or visited Geelong’s northern suburbs or Lara on November 21st to 23rd has been urged to watch for symptoms after fragments of coronavirus were detected.

The fragments were found at the Oyster Cove treatment plant in Corio.

Anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to come forward for testing.

UPDATE FOR GEELONG'S NORTHERN SUBURBS AND LARA:

UPDATE FOR GEELONG'S NORTHERN SUBURBS AND LARA:

Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater at the Oyster Cove treatment plant in Corio.