Anyone who is a resident or visited Geelong’s northern suburbs or Lara on November 21st to 23rd has been urged to watch for symptoms after fragments of coronavirus were detected.

The fragments were found at the Oyster Cove treatment plant in Corio.

Anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to come forward for testing.

