You know what they say… Summer bodies are made in Winter – and Aldi wants to help with their new line of Special Buys.

On Saturday August 15, the supermarket will have fresh deals on boxing gloves, gym equipment and even spin bikes. However, those are not the items that have caught the eyes of shoppers.

People have noticed that the catalogue contains a massage gun which can retail for $900 for leading brands like Theragun.

However this time around, you can purchase it for just $90!

The tool boasts a “strong percussion massage with powerful high torque motor”. You’ll also be able to choose five interchangeable heads and three levels of intensity.

It’s not the first time the massage fun has hit stores – it went on sale back in January and shoppers couldn’t get enough. We’re thinking these ones will fly off shelves next week!

