Feeling the stress of working from home, home schooling the kids, keeping them entertained, making sure everyone’s healthy, etcetera, etcetera.

And we mean REALLY feeling it, like your neck and shoulders feel like they’re being weighed down by a ton of bricks, feeling it.

Well at the moment we might not be able to go and get ourselves a massage to relieve that stress, but ALDI have got the next best thing.

In their special buys next week the discount supermarket giant is bringing out a DIY Shiatsu neck and shoulder massager!

This bad boy is PERFECT if your makeshift office setup at home has amplified your bad posture or you just need to take 10 minutes to yourself to relax.

It will only set you back $49.99 which is about half the price of a proper massage, and the good thing about this one is you can use it anytime you want from home!

The DIY Shiatsu neck and shoulder massager goes on sale next Wednesday May 6th.

