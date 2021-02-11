Discussions are reportedly underway to send Victorians into another snap lockdown after testing revealed another two new cases linked to the Holiday Inn cluster.

The Herald Sun reports that Victorian health authorities are worried that the state is on the cusp of a third wave taking grip, with 13 cases now linked to the cluster.

Plans for a snap lockdown have reportedly already been drawn up, which could be introduced as early as Friday night.

A total of five new cases were confirmed as linked to the cluster on Thursday, including two which were announced at 11pm.

Two further individuals linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19). Both are household primary close contacts of previously announced cases. This brings the number of cases linked to this outbreak to 13. — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 11, 2021

Both of the cases announced overnight are household primary contacts of existing cluster cases. However, the new cases represent the cluster’s first transmission of cases outside of the state’s hotel quarantine system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Herald Sun reports that wastewater testing around Melbourne’s northern suburbs has emergency management teams worried that the virus has escaped into the community.

If Melbourne moves into a lockdown, it is yet to be known whether it would take the form of recent lockdowns in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

All cities used a short but strict lockdown in an attempt to get a hold of the virus before it has the chance to spread through the community.