There are fears of a Coronavirus outbreak at a childcare centre in Yarraville.

Parents whose children attend the centre were alerted to the scare on Wednesday.

It comes as members of their community are tested for Covid-19.

A statement from The Learning Sanctuary Yarraville said:

“The Learning Sanctuary Yarraville (the centre) has been notified by the Victorian Public Health Unit (Public Health Unit) of a presumed diagnosis for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for two children from the same family at the centre.”

“The individuals have been tested and are awaiting their test results. They have not attended the centre since late last week.”

“The Public Health Unit has advised, as a precautionary measure, that the centre remain closed until a definitive result is received.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The centre will be undergoing a professional-grade hygienic clean during this period.

While there is currently no requirement to self-isolate, the Public Health Unit has advised that all children, team members and family members who have any COVID-19 symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat or fever should have precautionary testing for COVID-19. If symptoms are present, we recommend seeking immediate professional medical guidance.”

“The health and safety of all children in our care and our team members remains our highest priority and we will continue to keep everyone fully informed on any developments. We will continue to work closely and follow all directions given by the Public Health Unit and ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety are maintained.”