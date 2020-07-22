As mandatory mask rules come into effect across the city, infectious disease experts have slammed an exemption given to joggers as illlogical.

Under the new rules, people out in public in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must now wear a face covering or risk a $200 fine.

However, the state government has granted an exemption to people doing strenuous exercise, like jogging or running.

Infectious disease expert Nigel McMillan told The Age that the rule does not make sense.

“From an infectious diseases point of view, where my world is concerned with stopping [coronavirus] spreading, then it doesn’t make sense not to have joggers wearing masks,” Professor McMillan told The Age.

Others indicated that those doing strenuous exercise exhaled from deeper within their lungs, putting both themselves and others at risk.

Experts advised that those doing exercise without masks should seek to do so in less crowded areas.

