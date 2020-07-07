Now that we’re all heading back into the office, it’s time to hop out of those sweatpants and put some deodorant on!

(boo.)

But this doesn’t always mean forking out big bucks for new outfits for work, Kmart has our back!

A lot of photos of this polka dot maxi are popping up on the internet and it’s going for only $28 at Kmart

The High Neck Pleated Maxi Dress is size inclusive going from size 8 to size 20!

With a high ruffles neck line, sheer puffy sleeves and a pleated skirt, the dress comes with a waist tie but accessorising with a belt makes it your own.

It can be dressed up easily with heels or dressed down with a denim jacket, it’s perfect to get you back in the office mood!