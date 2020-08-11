A woman has been arrested in Melbourne’s southeast for refusing to wear a mask at a cafe.

The unmasked woman attended a cafe in Frankston to buy and egg and bacon roll around lunchtime yesterday.

Workers at the Beach Street cafe reportedly offered the woman a mask, but were refused.

The 58-year-old was then allegedly involved in an incident of assault when a fellow customer confronted her about not wearing a mask.

Police were eventually called to the scene, however, the woman refused to disclose her personal details and allegedly assaulted an officer.

Witnesses told 7News that it took three police officers to restrain the woman.

She was arrested and remains in police custody.

Advertisement