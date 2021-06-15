This week is Men’s Health Week and it’s a great time of year for the blokes out there to reflect on how they’re feeling physically and mentally.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Dr Zac who gave advice on some checks that men can do at home on their own to make sure they’re in good shape.

He shared two ways to check your pulse and then threw in an important tip for the next time you’re looking to have a bit of “fun” on your own – checking your testicles.

Find out how to do the checks and get some explanations below…

