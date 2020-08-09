Persistent hiccups could be a symptom of Coronavirus, doctors have said.

It comes after a man who had hiccups for a few days tested positive for COVID-19 in the USA.

According to reports, the patient was admitted to hospital in Chicago in April with hiccups and unexplained weight loss.

According to a report, published in the American Journal of Emergency medicine, the man had diabetes, however, he wasn’t suffering from a fever, or a sore throat.

But, he had been experiencing persistent hiccups for four days. At that point, he Wass tested for Coronavirus and his result came back positive.

The report stated: “Here we present a case of persistent hiccups as the presenting symptom of a COVID-19 infection in a 62-year-old man.

“To our knowledge, this is the first case report of persistent hiccups as the presenting complaint in a COVID-19 positive patient in emergency medicine literature.”

Hiccups are not on Australia’s symptom list for Coronavirus.