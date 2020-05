Victoria has done an incredible job at flattening the curve and now that restrictions are being lifted across the state, it’s crucial we continue to follow social distancing rules.

On Monday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews about what the new guidelines mean for our city.

The team also took the opportunity to ask the Premier what things might look like if we did get a second wave… would we go back to square one?

Listen to the chat below: