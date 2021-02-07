Health Authorities are warning Victorians to check their movements across Melbourne over Friday and Saturday after another hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman had been working at the airport Holiday Inn until Sunday morning before she began develop symptoms.

The Department of Health has identified four initial exposure sites around Melbourne which were visited by the worker over Friday and Saturday.

Victorians are being warned that anybody who visited an exposure site needs to immediately isolate, get themselves tested and then remain isolated for 14 days.

Friday 5th February

Marciano’s Cakes, Maidstone – 9:45am-10:25am

Dan Murphy’s, Sunshine – 5:50pm-6:30pm

Saturday 6th February

Off Ya Tree, Watergardens: Taylors Lakes – 1:17pm-1:52pm

Dan Murphy’s, Sunshine – 6:50pm-7:30pm

You can find the full, up-to-date list of COVID-19 exposure sites, along with instructions on what to do if you have been potentially exposed at the Department of Health’s website.