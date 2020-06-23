Customers of AHM have today been told they won’t need to worry about trying to spend their health benefits by the end of June, as due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they will rollover.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging for ahm customers to use some of their extras cover as normal by June 30, with some face-to-face health services reduced during the peak COVID-19 lockdown,” said ahm chief customer officer David Koczkar.

“To help our customers maximise the value of their health cover, we are rolling over all unused annual limits for most extras services, giving customers more time to use their cover.”

The rollover will include psychology, and physio, while optical and non-annual limits are excluded.

Koczkar noted: “We’ve focused the extras annual limit rollover on services that were most difficult for our customers to access during the peak COVID-19 lockdown period, and where we saw some of the biggest drops in claims such as in dental and natural therapies.’’