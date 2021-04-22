The Victorian towns of Daylesford and Benalla have been put on alert after fragments of coronavirus were detected in wastewater catchments.

The Department of Health said in a statement that the discovery was most likely related to cases who were no longer infectious.

“Given the prolonged period of no community transmission in Victoria and absence of local cases in these areas, these are most likely due to a person or people who are not infectious but are shedding the virus,” the statement read.

“Victoria’s wastewater testing program is designed to provide early warning of COVID-19, and the possibility that someone is in the early phase of the virus cannot be ruled out.”

Anyone who has been in the Daylesford area between April 10-12, or the Benalla area between April 10-15 should monitor for symptoms.

The news comes after COVID-19 fragments were also detected in the Moonee Ponds Main and Ringwood South Branch catchments.