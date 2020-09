With Victoria yesterday seeing its number of new cases rise into triple figures again, one postcode area in Melbourne’s west has seen a spike in the number of local cases.

While 113 new cases were recorded across the state, 16 of those cases were in the 3030 postcode alone.

The area takes in Corcoroc, Point Cook, Quandong, Werribee and Werribee South.

Across the city, there are 10 postcodes with the largest number of active cases, of which nine are in Melbourne’s west or north.

Dandenong and its surrounds in Melbourne’s east was also included on the list.

The 3023 postcode area which takes in Caroline Springs, Deer Park, Burnside and Cairnlea recorded 7 new cases yesterday.

The postcodes with the highest number of active cases are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

3029 – 126 active cases

3030 – 121 active cases

3037 – 83 active cases

3064 – 69 active cases

3020 – 68 active cases

3023 – 54 active cases

3076 – 54 active cases

3070 – 53 active cases

3175 – 53 active cases

3073 – 49 active cases