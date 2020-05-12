A third worker at a McDonald’s restaurant has contacted Coronavirus.

The Fawkner restaurant will now have all its 92 employees tested as a precaution.

The store was closed over the weekend for a full deep clean, following the first two positive cases. The third case was confirmed overnight.

All staff members will now quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

The first staff member has been found not to have worked while he was infectious but the second staff member tested positive after working one shift on May 8.

