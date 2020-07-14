Four men have been caught after allegedly stowing away on a freight train bound for Perth out of Melbourne.

The men, believed to be Victorians, were apprehended by South Australia Police at the Adelaide Freight Terminal in what feels like something more at home in a Warner Bros cartoon.

The train left Melbourne on Monday night, stopping in Adelaide on its way.

Police dogs located the men at the terminal on Tuesday morning, and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Under restrictions in place at the moment, people are exempted from leaving Victoria unless they have been granted an exemption by authorities.

The escape comes as Victoria records another day of triple-digit increases for the state, with 270 new cases recorded over Tuesday.