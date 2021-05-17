Click Frenzy is one of the most chaotic and exciting times for online shopping. This year they’ve promised shoppers this year will be even bigger with a bunch of new brands joining the enormous sale.

Kicking off tomorrow night, May 18 at 7:00pm, you will be overwhelmed with over 4,000 incredible deals from over 500 brands. The sale goes for 53 hours until midnight Thursday, May 20.

Managing Director of Click Frenzy, Grant Arnott says, “Mayhem 2020 was enormous, but 2021 will be even bigger! It’s now one of THE biggest days on the retail calendar, and certainly the biggest in the first half of the year.”

This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem are welcoming a bunch of new brands including Kmart, Breville, Converse and Lindt.

Now for the good stuff.

Click Frenzy Mayhem offers Go Nuts deal which has jaw-droppping 99% off deals. This year they will include:

Playstation 5 for $6, Apple Airpods Pro for $3, Apple Macbook Air for $14, Balenciaga Wallet for $3 and Nutribullet Blender for $2. Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop-up notification when these deals goes live. Only Click Frenzy members (it’s free to register) will have access to these deals and stock levels will be limited so you will need to get in quick!

Deals:

Koala: 20% off mattresses.

Boohoo: 60% off everything.

SurfStitch: 25% off almost everything.

Canon: up to 30% off selected Canon cameras, kits and lenses.

Dyson: up to 40% on selected Dyson technology

Rebel Sport: up to 30% selected Garmin watches, 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch and buy one get one half price footwear.

Dell: up to 55% off

Converse: Up to 50% Off Selected Styles across Footwear, Apparel and Accessories.

Breville: up to 40% off the RRP of selected products with free shipping included

Spotlight: 50% Off Winter Blankets & Electric Blankets, 40% Off Cookware and 50% Off Dinnerware and Glassware & Cutlery

Betts: 30-50% Off New Season and Favourites Sitewide and in Store

Target: 20% off Bed, Bath, Home*, 20% off Men’s brands including Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Mossimo, and Zoo York, 20% off Big branded toys including Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and L.O.L Surprise and 40% off Luggage.

Michael Hill: 40% off* silver, 30% off* gems, 20% off* diamonds & gold.

Koala Bamboo: 30-80% off sitewide.

Petbarn: Up to 40% Off Selected Items” In-Store and Online.

BigW: 20% off LEGO. Other savings on TVs, Kitchen Appliances, Chromebooks, Car seats, Nursery Furniture, and more!

Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off select products. Top beauty brands involved SkinCeuticals, Dyson, IT Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani and Aspect.

Head to the Click Frenzy website to check out all the deals and get your shopping carts ready!