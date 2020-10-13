The Chadstone cluster continues to spread throughout Victoria, with three new cases of the coronavirus recorded in Shepparton in the state’s north.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the three cases are self-isolating at home, with contact tracing now underway.

“We expect as part of that effort, further cases will be discovered,” the Department’s head of testing Jeroen Weimar told The Age.

Prior to the outbreak, there had been only six active cases of the virus across all of regional Victoria.

Local residents have been advised to get tested, while authorities have advised of the following high-risk locations throughout the town:

Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street (Wed 7 Oct – 9:30-10:30am)

Bunnings Warehouse, Midland Highway (Fri 2 Oct)

Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street (Wed 30 Sep – Tues 13 Oct)

Lemon Tree Cafe, Fryers Street

McDonalds Shepparton North, 175 Midland Highway (Fri 2 Oct)

Mooroopna Golf Club Members’ Bar and Pro Shop (Sun 4 Oct, Sun 11 Oct)

Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway (Thurs 8 Oct)

Thai Orchid Restaurant, Nixon Street (Wed 7 Oct – 7:00-8:30pm)

A testing site will be set up at the Shepparton Showgrounds from 12:30pm today.

