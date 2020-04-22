Doctors in the USA are reporting that COVID-19 is causing strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s, who are not otherwise ill.

They said patients could be unwilling to call ambulances because they have heard hospitals are overwhelmed.

The new evidence points to COVID-19 causing blood clots in unusual ways and that could lead to strokes.

Dr Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Health System in New York told CNN “The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, leading to severe stroke. Our report shows a seven-fold increase in the incidence of a sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of COVID-19.’

“All tested positive. Two of them delayed calling an ambulance.”

A stroke in a large blood vessel causes severe damage if it is not removed right away.

He went on to say his team wanted to tell people to watch themselves for symptoms of coronavirus infection and to call emergency services if they have any evidence of stroke.

