It’s our time to shine, WORK BIT****!

If you’ve been practicing for this moment in the secrecy of your bedroom for your whole life, then it’s my pleasure to tell you that it’s your time to SCREAM AND SHOUT!

A choreographer to the stars who’s worked with Janet Jackson & Britney is bringing us virtual dance classes streaming from their LA Studio.

There are beginners/intermediate and advanced classes that run for 45 minutes and are all ages.

So it’s time to shake off everything TOXIC and get a phat ass into gear and show the world why they need a PIECE OF ME!

It would be CRIMINAL not to.

The classes are only $15 which are a bargain!

Book your tickets here now for just $15!