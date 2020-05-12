Kmart is good for a lot of things – pet accessories, home wears, appliances and even clothing – for much cheaper prices than most retailers.

But despite this, never did we think we would see the day that someone bought their BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES from the discount store. Yet here we are!

One Aussie bride actually managed to save a lot of money by buying her wedding party dresses from Kmart for just $25 instead of an almost identical dress from a designer brand .

And if we’re being completely honest, they actually look really good! We bet in your mind when we said ‘Kmart bridesmaids dress’ you pictured something pretty tacky, but that wasn’t the case at all in this instance.

Danielle Young is the thrifty bride from Brisbane and initially she was considering buying the Bias Cowl Midi Dress from Aussie designer Shona Joy which costs $240 per dress.

But in a bid to keep costs down, she ended up coming across a very similar, silk-like dress with a cowl neck from Kmart while doing her christmas shopping there last December.

“If just wan’t feasible for us to spend this much for the bridesmaid dresses,” the bride told FEMAIL.

“I saw them and they were exactly what I wanted. I did initially want another colour but I couldn’t get over the price so I settled for the black, which I didn’t mind at all.

“As soon as I got home, I made my sister try it on and it was exactly the dress I had in mind.”

Danielle said that her bridesmaids actually loved the dresses and have been able to wear them again since the wedding. And despite the discount price tag, they were surprise to find that the dresses were actually really good quality.

Danielle ended up getting married this year on March 7 just before coronavirus restrictions came into play, and the dresses really did look gorgeous!

No one would ever know that they were a bargain buy from Kmart! How cool is that?