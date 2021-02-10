COVID-19 could be on the move in the Victorian community, with more exposure sites identified as a hotel quarantine outbreak continues to grow.

A third worker and second former guest of the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport returned positive coronavirus test results on Wednesday.

The latest two infections will be included in Thursday’s case tally.

Two banks at Glen Waverley in Melbourne’s southeast have been added to the list of potential exposure sites, which are spread across the city.

It is unclear whether the banks were visited by either the hotel worker, former guest or other previously announced cases.

The Holiday Inn outbreak now encompasses three workers, two released guests and a family of three who contracted the virus overseas.

It has forced the hotel’s closure until further notice, while plans to increase the state’s weekly cap on international arrivals from 1120 to 1310 from next week have been put on hold.

New Exposure Sites:

Glen Waverley, Commonwealth Bank – 9/2 (1:30pm-2:45pm)

Glen Waverley, HSBC Bank – 9/2 (2:15pm-3:30pm)

Sunbury, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre – 5/2 (3:40pm-4:30pm)

For up-to-date advice on all exposure sites around Victoria, head to the Department of Health’s website.

AAP