Health authorities in the Philippines are investigating a positive case of COVID-19 in a recent arrival from Victoria.

The woman, in her 60s, returned the positive test after flying into the Asian country having been in Victoria.

The test result was returned in the Philippines on January 31.

As yet, she is asymptomatic with test results from close contacts and family in Victoria returning negative tests.

Further testing of the woman has been requested, it is being assumed that the test result was a false positive.

Victoria recorded another day of zero local cases once again, with the state now one day away from recording 28 days straight without a local case.