Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that restrictions could be relaxed from May 8.

The National Cabinet made the decision to bring forward the meeting to discuss the easing of restrictions to next Friday, with two meetings over the course of the next week.

“Australians have earned an early mark for the hard work they’ve done,” Morrison said.

“We can’t keep Australia under the doona. We need to be able to move ahead.”

He added that it’s crucial that the public download the COVIDSafe app to ensure that easing of restrictions is possible, and urged that everyone should encourage others to do as well.

As of today, 3.5million people have downloaded the app but the government have warned it is still not enough.

“It’s over to you Australia,” Morrison said.

More to come.