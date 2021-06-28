The Australian Government has announced that it will become mandatory for aged care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This work will need to be undertaken by September (at least one dose) and will form part of the workers agreement to undertake employment.

Staff will also be able to take paid leave to ensure they can get their vaccinations.

The decision comes after an emergency national cabinet meeting was called following multiple outbreaks across the country.

In other decisions made, return travelers will now need to get tested after leaving hotel quarantine within 2 or 3 days. The travelers will be contacted to ensure it is undertaken.

Return travelers will also now be separated in quarantine. Low risk travelers and high risk travelers will not be housed in the same place.

All quarantine workers and people who work within the system, including transport workers, will be tested more frequently.

GPs will also now be able to provide advice to those wanting to get vaccinated and will have a ‘no faults’ disclaimer that means under 60s can also ask for AstraZeneca if they have received advice and the benefit outweighs the risk.