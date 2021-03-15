There is no doubt that Australians have been through some of the most challenging times of our lives recently and we are always told to lean on people for support.

However, a new study has shown we are some of the loneliest people in the world and we don’t feel like we have people to turn to in a crisis.

Jase & PJ spoke to The Resilience Project’s Hugh van Cuylenburg about the findings and how to cope in the event we go back into a lockdown situation.

There is always someone to talk to, anywhere at anytime – call Lifeline on 13 11 14

