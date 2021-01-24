Australia has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, with frontline hotel quarantine workers to receive jabs within weeks.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has given approval for use of the Pfizer vaccine, announcing the decision just after 8:15am on Monday morning.

Australia has pushed 10 million doses of the vaccine, which will first focus on frontline workers and health workers.

The next stage of the vaccine roll out will focus will be aged care staff, the elderly and the nation’s vulnerable communities.

Australians aged 16 years and over will be able to take the jab, which will require two doses at least 21 days apart.

In a Monday morning press conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the rollout will most likely begin in late February because of challenges in production and delivery. If there are shipping delays, it could be early March.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the doses will begin with at least 80,000, but said “let’s be more conservative on that.”

More to come.