A 25-year-old woman in Australia has been shocked after discovering she has been suffering from migraines because of tapeworm larvae in her brain.

Yes, you read that right. Tapeworms.

The barista had been prescribed migraine medication to help cope with the headaches which she struggled with for seven years.

When she had symptoms such as blurred vision, an MRI was taken which shows a suspected tumour. After surgery, it was revealed that the tumour was filled with the tapeworm larvae.

It is the first native case of the disease in Australia as the woman has never travelled overseas.