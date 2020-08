New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will head back into Stage 3 restrictions for the next 3 days.

It follows a family of 4 being confirmed to have Coronavirus.

It is not known where the virus has come from for them to catch it.

It is the first known case of Coronavirus from community transmission for over 100 days.

The measures are in place from noon (10AM AEDT) Wednesday until Friday midnight (10pm AEDT).

The rest of New Zealand will be under stage 2 restrictions.