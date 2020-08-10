Another Woolworths supermarket has been forced to close its doors after a worker tested positive to COVID-19.

The Cranbourne North store in the Thompson Parkway Shopping Centre in Melbourne’s southeast closed to undergo deep cleaning following the result.

The employee has not worked at the store for almost a week, having their last shift on August 5.

Colleagues were since made aware of their coworker’s positive result, with some required to self-isolate.

Although the risk of transmission is said to be very low, shoppers who visited the Thompson Parkway Shopping Centre on August 5 are being urged to monitor themselves for any symptoms of coronavirus.