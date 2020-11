Victoria has recorded another day of zero new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or deaths from the disease.

The news signifies the fourth day in a row of no new cases in Victoria, with the 14-day average remaining at 1.9.

There are currently just two cases across the state with unknown sources of transmission.

Across Victoria, there are now just 49 active, known cases of COVID-19, with two people in hospital.

The state has recorded a total of 20,345 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.