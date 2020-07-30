A Melbourne COVID-19 conspiracy theorist has copped a $200 fine for refusing to wear a mask in a Woolworths supermarket.

Staff at the Woolworths called police, who initially placed her under arrest after she refused to provide identification.

The woman is another in a string of conspiracy theorists who refuse to wear masks in spite of the mandatory city-wide rules.

In a follow-up Facebook post, the woman likened wearing a face covering to “wearing a muzzle”.

The comments were made in a Facebook group, the members of which point to various, unrelated causes for COVID-19 from 5G to the Chinese State, with others spruiking hydroxochloroquine as “an undeniable proven cure.”

The mask-refusing woman now claims that she has had thousands of friend requests and messages of support following her public stance against the mandatory face covering rule.