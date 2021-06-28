Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed in a press conference that with the rollout of an indemnity form for GP’s that any Australian can now can vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

It is recommended that anyone under the age of 60 should get the Pfizer Vaccine, however, if Australians go and speak to their GP about the risks and decide to take AstraZeneca, they now can.

Morrison said: ”This relates to encouraging Australians to go and chat to their GP about their vaccination, and to have their vaccination administered. Now, the Atagi advice, talks about a preference for AstraZeneca, to be available, and made available to those as preferred for those over 60, but the advice does not preclude persons under 60 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

”And so if you wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we would encourage you to, I go and have that discussion with your GP, and we’ve already made announcements to support those additional consultations with the GPS so you can have that conversation.” ”And secondly, we are also providing the indemnity scheme for those general practitioners, so they can actively engage with you, and you can make the best decision for your health.”” Morrison was asked if this means that people under 40 can now go to their GP and get the AstraZeneca vaccine immediately. He said :”To get access to AstraZeneca, if they’re willing to take on that risk, if they wish to go and speak to their job or their doctor and have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine, they can do so.” ”So the answer is yes, they can go and do that.”