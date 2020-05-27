Aldi has left its customers wondering what a new special buy is after it turned up in ‘bizarre’ packaging.

The new special buy, which is in big unmarked brown bags is actually 12.5KG of plain flour, self-raising flour or sugar, all of which cost $14.99.

Customers have since been left asking where the products were being sold due to the demand for the products that we saw earlier in the year at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Australian life now returning to normal, some customers have asked if it’s a little bit too late, with one saying “Good lord … does anyone still need flour?” On the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

The new special buys are not advertised and are in limited stores only.

