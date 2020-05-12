Those looking to get their hands on luxury jewellery without the luxury price tag could be in luck with the Australian Federal Police about to auction off over $1 million worth of designer jewels at a fraction of the price.

The designer jewellery, which was bought with money linked to criminal activity and eventually seized by police, is going up for auction with a discount of up to 80% off the retail price.

What a steal! Quite literally…

The auction has already started online and will take place until May 17, featuring items from brands like Cartier, Bvlgari, Tiffany, Rolex, Emporio Armani, Breitling and more.

There’s over 250 items up for grabs in the auction run by First Estate Auctions and all proceeds from the sales will go back to the commonwealth government.

Some key items up for grabs include an 18ct rose gold Cartier love bangle worth about $15,200. Although auctioneers believe it will receive between $4,000 and $7,000 in the auction, which is 70% off.

There’s also a Bvlgari Lvcea ladies watch worth over $42,000 and a trinity ring worth more than $25,000.

If you’re keen on bidding on something, you can do so on the First State Auctions website.