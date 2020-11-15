A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide’s northern suburbs has grown to 17 cases.

There are now fears about how much the cluster will grow, with SA now claiming the unenviable title of the home to Australia’s worst community transmission hotspot.

On Sunday, SA Health confirmed three new cases of the virus, with its origin traced back to a CBD medi-hotel.

Another case was confirmed overnight before health authorities reported that a total of 17 people have now tested positive to the virus in relation to the cluster.

The state’s chief public health officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said that the new cases is an important reminder to stay vigilant.

“This is a wake-up call, if you’ve got respiratory symptoms, you’ve got to get tested,” Prof Spurrier said.

News of the cluster led to Western Australia rescinding the reopening of its border with SA, now anyone travelling over the state’s western border will be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

Mawson Lakes Primary School and Port Adelaide’s Hungry Jack’s restaurant have both now been ordered to close out of caution after close contacts were identified.

Health authorities are reminding South Australians to stay vigilant, practise social distancing and get tested if they experience any symptoms.