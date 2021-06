Jase & PJ have been dedicating the last few days to Men’s Health Week and shining a spotlight on what males can do to look after themselves physically and mentally.

On Thursday, Jase & PJ spoke to Jonathan, a man who was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He caught it early and lives cancer free, but lives with a high chance of the cancer returning.

Jonathan was brave enough to share his story and discussed how men can catch health problems early.