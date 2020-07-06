A tenth public housing tower in Melbourne’s inner suburbs has reportedly been exposed to COVID-19.

The exposure is believed to be connected to the outbreak that led to the initial hard lockdown of nine of Melbourne’s public housing towers.

9News reports that an infected resident of a now-locked-down North Melbourne tower also worked in a public housing building in Richmond.

The subcontractor worked on the Elizabeth Street building’s fifth, sixth and seventh floors, which have now been sanitised.

The state government has not yet indicated that it intends to lockdown the Richmond tower.

The news comes following reports that residents of the locked down towers are yet to receive essential food items, despite an earlier promise.

On Saturday, Premier Daniel Andrews told residents of the affected towers that the government will “take care of you.”

Yesterday, the state recorded an increase of 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily cases recorded in Victoria since the beginning of the outbreak.