Melburnians are readjusting to a life of state 3 restrictions, but no one has had a harder readjustment than the residents of nine public housing towers in the city’s north. At the beginning of the month, those who call the properties home were shocked to discover they were going into an immediate hard lockdown without warning.

Unless the residents happened to be out at the time, they didn’t have the opportunity to stock up on household supplies such as baby food, milk and bread. When they attempted to do so, they were blocked by police.

When speaking about the topic of lockdown on Monday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Melissa Whelan, a resident in one of the blocks in Flemington. She openly discussed her experience during hard lockdown, including how she found out it was happening, the confusing communication between residents and authorities and her opinions on the current situation at Alfred Street which is still in lockdown.