With the beauty industry going absolutely bonkers and products being thrown at us left right and centre, Coles is providing something new at a really affordable price.
Monday Hair Care was started by a New Zealand entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton after she got fed up with the exorbitant prices of some beauty products.
It boasts that its salon-quality hair products at supermarket prices which is a big claim BUT it’s getting snapped up immediately at the 810 Coles outlets it’s being sold at and people are freaking out online!
For the first three weeks of lockdown I had @mondayhaircare on the shopping list for Sam. He could never find it on the shelves so I asked him to go to another local (much busier and longer lines) supermarket instead. When he finally found the product in the shelves he bought 8 bottles (no joke)!! And it totally lives up to the hype – its amazzzzzing! Get involved ladies 🙌🏻 #mondayhair #fillmymakeupcase
At $10 a pop for 359ml of conditioner or shampoo which comes in 4 different formulas (Repair, Smooth, Sensitive, Volume) to tailor to your hair.
You can also fork out $20 for an 800ml bottle if you end up loving it!
But get in there fast, they’re selling out on the website already.