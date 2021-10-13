I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the global pandemic has had a HUGE effect on modern-day fashion.

Throwing away the strappy heels, the pencil skirts, and the tight tops… loungewear and athleisure gear is where it’s at.

Loungewear used to be just for the home but now you’ll see everyone rocking the trackies to zoom calls, social events, hell I work in an office, and everyone’s wearing matching sets here.

7-Eleven Australia is dropping its first loungewear range and it looks COSY.

A fleece white jumper with matching shorts, it’s minimalist enough to wear out and about without looking like you actually work at the joint.

The team at 7-Elevenare giving you the chance to WIN a set of their exclusive loungewear until October 22nd if you live in VIC/NSW.

Just head to their Instagram account to get the details of the competition.

“For obvious reasons, the 2020/2021 key fashion trend across Australia has been comfort, with active wear and loungewear in high rotation, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney,” Julie Laycock 7-Eleven Australia General Manager-Customer, said.

“We’re all searching for a little bit of joy in iso. Looking forward to deliveries arriving or making time for a moment to get comfortable in your loungewear and enjoy some self-care, have been important parts of finding those little moments of wonderful that can make such a difference.”

“We wanted to give our customers and followers something special, a first-ever exclusive set. There’s only a limited amount available, so if you want to get this exclusive 7-Eleven loungewear, head to our Instagram account @7elevenaus and enter the comp.”

At this point in time, the range is only available to win to residents of NSW and VIC, but if you’re passionate about getting a pair for yourself then I would leave a comment on the Insta post demanding your needs being met, with enough fuss I doubt 7-Eleven will ignore your pleas!