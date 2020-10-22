Hundreds of people have now been told to self-isolate as an outbreak in Melbourne’s northern suburbs continues to grow.

Health authorities have now instructed over 500 people to go into isolation and expect to uncover more cases linked to the outbreak.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded five new cases of COVID-19 all of which were linked to the cluster.

There are now 16 active cases linked to the outbreak, over six households including one boy who attended school on Monday and Tuesday at East Preston Islamic College despite an instruction to self-isolate.

Over 70 of that students close contacts, 400 of their contacts and over 100 public housing residents were self-isolating on Thursday.

Residents of Melbourne’s northern suburbs including Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg have been told to get tested if they experience any coronavirus symptoms.

News of the growing outbreak comes as Melbourne looks toward Sunday and an expected further easing of restrictions.

It is expected that Premier Daniel Andrews will announce the reopening of retail and hospitality during Sunday’s press conference.