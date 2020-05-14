The annual BeautyHeaven awards have awarded this blush the best in the country after thousands of women voted for different products online. 

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm in the shade Rose Gold only costs $19 and has won for it’s ‘dewy, hydrating and non-stick’ finish.

I’m already sold, it’s available at Priceline, Mecca and Sephora and just wait until you see some of the pictures of what it looks like ON.

Definitely worth $19 -brb I’m going to get some in preparation for my ~flushed winter look~

