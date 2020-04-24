Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed there have been 14 known cases linked to the outbreak at a Victorian psychiatric facility, which she did not name.

“Further testing will be undertaken today to determine if there is any further spread at the facility,” she told reporters on Friday.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility was in late March, with five patients, five staff and four known contacts having now contracted the virus.

Three of them are in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the facility had been shut down and activities such as group therapy suspended.

“We’re doing very substantial things but we understand the explosive potential in enclosed facilities, as we’ve seen in hospitals and aged care facilities,” he said.

Victoria recorded six new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1,343. About 1,250 people have recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-seven people are in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.

“This reinforces the point that this is not all over,” Ms Mikakos said.

“It’s important that the community continue to follow all the restrictions.”

Under Victoria’s stage three restrictions, people are only allowed to leave home for food and supplies, medical care, caregiving, exercise, work or education.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police conducted more than 600 spot checks and fines 54 people for breaking the rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AAP