A 100-year-old aged care resident could be Australia’s oldest COVID-19 survivor after being discharged from a Melbourne hospital.

Centenarian Roy spent six weeks battling coronavirus at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Fitzroy before waving to staff on his way out the door on Monday.

It is understood he celebrated his 100th birthday while in hospital.

Roy’s granddaughter, identified as Lauren Elizabeth, took to social media to express her relief after his against-the-odds recovery.

“That was a very long 42 days, but he finally had two negative test results,” she wrote.

“I’m almost certain he is Australia’s oldest suriving (sic) case to date. Yet to be confirmed.”

The hospital confirmed Roy’s release on Tuesday and said he was returning to the aged care home where he caught the virus.

Victoria has 464 active aged care cases, almost half of its total figure of 947.

