Workers from multiple Woolworths stores across the city are now in self-isolation after they returned positive COVID-19 tests.

24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across 23 Woolworths locations in Melbourne over the past month.

More recently, 10 stores have been hit with employees returning positive tests.

Employees diagnosed over the past week were working at the following stores:

Braybrook

Carrum Downs

Craigieburn Highlands

Frankston

Highpoint West

Keysborough

Newmarket Plaza

St Albans

Tarneit Gardens

Victoria Harbour

Woolworths has, however, confirmed that the Frankston worker was a delivery driver and did not enter the floor of the shop.

The most recent of the workers’ last shifts were on July 27 at the Highpoint West store.

Woolworths has confirmed that all team members who worked with the infected staff have been notified of the positive tests, with some being instructed to self-isolate.