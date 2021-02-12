How much would you expect to pay for a good pair of runners? Hundreds, right?

Well, if you’re making some big fitness changes in your life, you might be able to spend way less.

Big W is selling Nike pairs of heavily discounted Nike runners for as little as $55.

The bargain shoes were pointed out by a member of the Big W Mums Australia Facebook.

Children’s pairs are available from $55 while you can pick up pairs of men’s runners for $70.

The Facebook post attracted hundreds of comments from appreciative shoppers, with many saying that they too had stumbled across the shoes and found the price tag hard to believe.

“I got those plain black ones not from Big W and paid more,” one disappointed Mum commented.

Our only gripe, is that you could have told us about this bargain a couple of weeks ago before the kids went back to school!